Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type, Form, Source, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type (Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives, Proteins, Food Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Acidity Regulators, Antioxidants & Release Agents), Form, Source, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food processing ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.40 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 55.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The market is experiencing growth due to a rising global awareness toward the consumption of healthy products, and a booming trend of adopting clean labels, that has led to the increase in the demand for natural food processing ingredients.
The food processing ingredients market, based on type, has been segmented into modified starch & starch derivatives, proteins, food stabilizers, emulsifiers, yeast, enzymes, acidity regulators, antioxidants, and release agents. The market for yeast is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Growth in the bakery and brewery industries from countries such as the US, China, India, Australia, Italy, Spain, and Germany, are driving the yeast segment in the food processing ingredients market.
The market, by form, has been segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a comparatively lower CAGR by 2023. This can be attributed to the better stability provided by dry food processing ingredients and ease of their handling. There is also minimal thermal damage of ingredients in their dry forms, making it the more preferred form of food processing ingredient.
The food processing ingredients market, by source, has been segmented into natural and synthetic. The food processing ingredients market was dominated by the natural food processing ingredients segment in 2018. Increase in consumer preferences for healthy and natural food processing ingredients is expected to be favoring the growth for the market. Consumption patterns in urban areas, influenced by busy lifestyles, represent the enhanced need for food products with health benefits, which are propelling the growth of the natural food processing ingredients market.
Europe accounted for the largest share in the food processing ingredients market in 2018; however, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market through 2023. Improved lifestyles and changing consumer perceptions have resulted in a rise in the demand for prepared, convenience, and processed foods in the region. A significant demand for better food quality has also led to improvements in processing and handling units, which has ensured market growth in the region.
Increased instances of food-related frauds and fluctuating prices of raw materials are major restraints for the growth of this market.
The global market for food processing ingredients is dominated by large-scale players such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Kerry Group (Ireland).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Processing Ingredients Market
4.2 Europe Dominated the Food Processing Ingredients Market
4.3 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Application & Region
4.4 Food Processing Ingredients Market Share: Key Countries
4.5 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Form & Region
4.6 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Source, 2018 vs 2023
4.7 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Type & Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Demand for Processed Food
5.2.1.2 Additional Health Benefits of Food Processing Ingredients
5.2.1.3 Positive Growth Trend in Alcoholic Beverages Consumption
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increase in Instances of Food-Related Frauds
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Food Processing Ingredients in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
5.3 Supply Chain
6 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives
6.1.2 Proteins
6.1.3 Food Stabilizers
6.1.4 Yeast
6.1.5 Emulsifiers
6.1.6 Enzymes
6.1.6.1 Carbohydrase
6.1.7 Acidity Regulators
6.1.8 Antioxidants
6.1.9 Release Agents
7 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Dry Ingredients
7.1.2 Liquid Ingredients
8 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives
8.1.1.1 Natural Source
8.1.2 Proteins
8.1.3 Food Stabilizers
8.1.3.1 Natural Source
8.1.3.2 Synthetic Source
8.1.4 Emulsifiers
8.1.4.1 Animal Source
8.1.4.2 Plant Source
8.1.5 Yeast
8.1.6 Enzymes
8.1.6.1 Microbial Source
8.1.6.2 Plant Source
8.1.6.3 Animal Source
8.1.7 Acidity Regulators
8.1.8 Antioxidants
8.1.8.1 Natural Source
8.1.8.2 Synthetic Source
8.1.9 Release Agents
9 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Beverages
9.1.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.1.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts
9.1.4 Convenience Foods
9.1.5 Other Applications
10 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Region
11 Regulations
11.1 Food Emulsifiers
11.1.1 Introduction
11.1.2 Regulatory Status Determined By the EU
11.1.3 Regulatory Status Determined By the USFDA
11.1.3.1 Regulatory Status in the US
11.1.3.2 Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)
11.1.4 Codex Alimentarius
11.1.5 Japan
11.1.6 Canada
11.1.7 India
11.2 Dairy Ingredients
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 EU Regulation on Milk and Milk Products
11.2.2.1 General Dairy Conditions
11.2.2.2 Specific Dairy Rules
11.2.3 US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide
11.2.3.1 Regulation for Raw Milk Receiving
11.2.3.2 Regulation for Raw Milk Processing
11.3 Food Enzymes
11.3.1 Enzyme Preparations Used in Food (Partial List)
11.4 Food Antioxidants
11.4.1 Regulations of Antioxidants in the European Union (EU)
11.5 Acidulants
11.5.1 European Union
11.5.2 Modified Starch and Starch Derivatives
11.5.2.1 Gluten-Free
11.5.2.2 This Communication Also Applies to Barley Starch and Barley Starch Derivatives
11.6 Antioxidants
11.6.1 Bha (Butylated Hydroxyanisole)
11.6.2 Bht (Butylated Hydroxytoluene)
11.6.3 Tbhq (Tert-Butylhydroquinone)
11.6.4 Pg (Propyl Gallate)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Rankings
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Acquisitions
12.3.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships
12.3.4 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cargill
13.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.3 Dupont
13.4 Ingredion Incorporated
13.5 Tate & Lyle PLC
13.6 Kerry Group
13.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
13.8 CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S
13.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
13.10 Associated British Foods PLC
13.11 Arla Foods
13.12 Glanbia PLC
13.13 Nexira
13.14 Kemin Industries, Inc.
13.15 KB Ingredients, LLC
