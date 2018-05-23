Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type, Form, Source, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type (Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives, Proteins, Food Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Acidity Regulators, Antioxidants & Release Agents), Form, Source, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food processing ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.40 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 55.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The market is experiencing growth due to a rising global awareness toward the consumption of healthy products, and a booming trend of adopting clean labels, that has led to the increase in the demand for natural food processing ingredients.

The food processing ingredients market, based on type, has been segmented into modified starch & starch derivatives, proteins, food stabilizers, emulsifiers, yeast, enzymes, acidity regulators, antioxidants, and release agents. The market for yeast is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Growth in the bakery and brewery industries from countries such as the US, China, India, Australia, Italy, Spain, and Germany, are driving the yeast segment in the food processing ingredients market.

The market, by form, has been segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a comparatively lower CAGR by 2023. This can be attributed to the better stability provided by dry food processing ingredients and ease of their handling. There is also minimal thermal damage of ingredients in their dry forms, making it the more preferred form of food processing ingredient.

The food processing ingredients market, by source, has been segmented into natural and synthetic. The food processing ingredients market was dominated by the natural food processing ingredients segment in 2018. Increase in consumer preferences for healthy and natural food processing ingredients is expected to be favoring the growth for the market. Consumption patterns in urban areas, influenced by busy lifestyles, represent the enhanced need for food products with health benefits, which are propelling the growth of the natural food processing ingredients market.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the food processing ingredients market in 2018; however, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market through 2023. Improved lifestyles and changing consumer perceptions have resulted in a rise in the demand for prepared, convenience, and processed foods in the region. A significant demand for better food quality has also led to improvements in processing and handling units, which has ensured market growth in the region.

Increased instances of food-related frauds and fluctuating prices of raw materials are major restraints for the growth of this market.

The global market for food processing ingredients is dominated by large-scale players such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Processing Ingredients Market

4.2 Europe Dominated the Food Processing Ingredients Market

4.3 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Application & Region

4.4 Food Processing Ingredients Market Share: Key Countries

4.5 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Form & Region

4.6 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Source, 2018 vs 2023

4.7 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Type & Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Demand for Processed Food

5.2.1.2 Additional Health Benefits of Food Processing Ingredients

5.2.1.3 Positive Growth Trend in Alcoholic Beverages Consumption

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in Instances of Food-Related Frauds

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Food Processing Ingredients in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

5.3 Supply Chain

6 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives

6.1.2 Proteins

6.1.3 Food Stabilizers

6.1.4 Yeast

6.1.5 Emulsifiers

6.1.6 Enzymes

6.1.6.1 Carbohydrase

6.1.7 Acidity Regulators

6.1.8 Antioxidants

6.1.9 Release Agents

7 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Dry Ingredients

7.1.2 Liquid Ingredients

8 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives

8.1.1.1 Natural Source

8.1.2 Proteins

8.1.3 Food Stabilizers

8.1.3.1 Natural Source

8.1.3.2 Synthetic Source

8.1.4 Emulsifiers

8.1.4.1 Animal Source

8.1.4.2 Plant Source

8.1.5 Yeast

8.1.6 Enzymes

8.1.6.1 Microbial Source

8.1.6.2 Plant Source

8.1.6.3 Animal Source

8.1.7 Acidity Regulators

8.1.8 Antioxidants

8.1.8.1 Natural Source

8.1.8.2 Synthetic Source

8.1.9 Release Agents

9 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Beverages

9.1.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.1.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

9.1.4 Convenience Foods

9.1.5 Other Applications

10 Food Processing Ingredients Market, By Region

11 Regulations

11.1 Food Emulsifiers

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Regulatory Status Determined By the EU

11.1.3 Regulatory Status Determined By the USFDA

11.1.3.1 Regulatory Status in the US

11.1.3.2 Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)

11.1.4 Codex Alimentarius

11.1.5 Japan

11.1.6 Canada

11.1.7 India

11.2 Dairy Ingredients

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 EU Regulation on Milk and Milk Products

11.2.2.1 General Dairy Conditions

11.2.2.2 Specific Dairy Rules

11.2.3 US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide

11.2.3.1 Regulation for Raw Milk Receiving

11.2.3.2 Regulation for Raw Milk Processing

11.3 Food Enzymes

11.3.1 Enzyme Preparations Used in Food (Partial List)

11.4 Food Antioxidants

11.4.1 Regulations of Antioxidants in the European Union (EU)

11.5 Acidulants

11.5.1 European Union

11.5.2 Modified Starch and Starch Derivatives

11.5.2.1 Gluten-Free

11.5.2.2 This Communication Also Applies to Barley Starch and Barley Starch Derivatives

11.6 Antioxidants

11.6.1 Bha (Butylated Hydroxyanisole)

11.6.2 Bht (Butylated Hydroxytoluene)

11.6.3 Tbhq (Tert-Butylhydroquinone)

11.6.4 Pg (Propyl Gallate)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Rankings

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Acquisitions

12.3.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships

12.3.4 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cargill

13.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.3 Dupont

13.4 Ingredion Incorporated

13.5 Tate & Lyle PLC

13.6 Kerry Group

13.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.8 CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S

13.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

13.10 Associated British Foods PLC

13.11 Arla Foods

13.12 Glanbia PLC

13.13 Nexira

13.14 Kemin Industries, Inc.

13.15 KB Ingredients, LLC

