With Flu Season in Full Swing, Ralphs Reminds Families It's Not Too Late to Vaccinate

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the flu epidemic hitting Southern California particularly hard, Ralphs Grocery Company wants to remind families that it is not too late to get a flu vaccination.

All Ralphs in-store pharmacies offer affordable flu shots. The flu vaccination, available in 79 in-store pharmacies Ralphs operates throughout Southern California, is fully covered with no out-of-pocket costs by most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal. Individuals without insurance can obtain a shot for $25.

No appointments are necessary, and all flu shots are administered by Ralphs' own Certified Immunizing Pharmacists.

"With the end of this year's flu season still nowhere in sight, it's not too late to get a flu shot as it is the best defense against getting the flu," said Linh Lee, Pharm.D. for Ralphs. "By getting a flu shot, you are helping yourself, your family and your community stay healthy."

Although the effectiveness of the flu vaccine this year is lower than expected, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still recommends a flu shot for everyone over the age of six months. According to the CDC, a flu shot can reduce the length and severity of flu illness as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Customers receiving a flu vaccination at a Ralphs Pharmacy are not only protecting their health, they are providing a meal to a person struggling with hunger. Through Ralphs' "One Shot, One Meal" program, Ralphs is donating one meal to the Feeding America network of food banks for every flu shot administered through April 1, 2018.

For additional details on flu vaccinations or other services provided by Ralphs Pharmacies, please visit your local Ralphs Pharmacy or call 1-888-437-3496 to find your nearest Ralphs Pharmacy.

