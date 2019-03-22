Florida Man Visits TACOTOPIA, a New Immersive Pop-Up Art Experience Kicking Off a 5 City Tour

Florida Man comes to TACOTOPIA on March 21, 2019 and hides from employees in Giant Guac Pit.



AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March 21, 2019 will be a day to remember recalls Florida Man. Florida Man declares TACOTOPIA was the most amazing experience he has had in his lifetime. A hybrid amusement park and Taco Festival all rolled up into a cool, funky, Taco inspired, immersive art exhibit. Upon being discovered hiding in the Guac Pit, Florida Man told employees he loved the exhibit so much he wanted to stay overnight, taking a cue from Night at the Museum.

TACOTOPIA opened in Austin, TX for a 3-week sneak pre-view on March 8th during SXSW. The exhibit remains open through March 31 in Austin.

TACOTOPIA Presented by Cholula Hot Sauce will open in Los Angeles, CA in May 2019.

The imaginative experience is fun for all ages, and for all the non-taco lovers out there, if that exists, there are plenty of swoon worthy photo opportunities throughout the exhibit that aren't tacotastic.

The interactive experience features more than twenty unique environments with larger-than-life installations ranging from the Goddess of Tacos to an oversized bowl of Guac in the Guac is Extra pit, an immersive Senorita Needs a Margarita lime swing, a taco totter, plus a Cholula Sampling Bar and complimentary soft drinks from Jarritos.

Guests can choose their arrival time and will have approximately 60 minutes to explore and play in the taco wonderland full of sharable moments. A limited number of tickets will be available each day.

Guests who are ready to capture their happy can begin reserving their spots for TACOTOPIA at https://atacotopia.com.

The TACOTOPIA tour opens in Los Angeles May 2019 for a 12-week exhibit followed by Chicago, Miami, New York, and Phoenix.

For more information and visit https://atacotopia.com or contact Ashley Nardecchia at 211469@email4pr.com or 480-666-5545.

About Tacotopia – Tacotopia is production of West 54 Productions, a full-service event production company offering production and marketing capabilities for events of all scopes including festivals, touring exhibits, civic events and conferences.

Creating immersive events and experiences that engage, excite and entertain, West 54 is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and efficiency through the creative approach of an event production company coupled with the on-the-ground execution capabilities of a brand activation agency.

