Escoffier Named Online Learning Consortium 2020 Effective Practice Winner

Online Higher Ed Community Honors Accredited Culinary Educator

CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education was named an "Effective Practice Award Winner for Innovate 2020" by The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) this week. Honorees will be recognized during the OLC Innovate™ 2020 Virtual conference (#OLCInnovate), taking place online starting June 15.

Titled, "Enhancing Skills-Based Education Through Video Feedback," Escoffier's winning entry highlighted an assessment model embraced by faculty because of its ability to quickly transfer knowledge and expertise from teacher to student. "This transfer is critical in skills-based education, which is highly scaffolded and visual in nature. At Escoffier, video feedback has been shown to help students quickly adjust and improve their culinary and pastry techniques from week to week while simultaneously aiding in the development of strong relationships with their instructors," said Miles Mitchell, chief academic officer for Escoffier.

A collaborative community of higher education leaders and innovators, OLC is dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences. Founded in 1999, OLC's Effective Practice Awards recognize exemplary techniques, strategies and practices dedicated to advancing quality, accessible online programs.

"The Effective Practice Award highlights Escoffier's commitment to the student learning experience. Students thrive when they are engaged in the learning process. Video feedback, along with strong faculty support and presence, has created a learning environment where all students have the educational tools necessary to achieve their goals," added Mitchell. "As the only accredited, fully online culinary institution offering diplomas and degrees in the United States, we believe in embracing technology to remove barriers in skills-based education so that all those who wish to pursue their dreams and goals can do so. We are proud of the access to education we are able to uniquely provide students through distance learning, regardless of age, education background or professional goals," said Mitchell.

The Effective Practice Awards are evaluated on five primary criteria: learning effectiveness, scale, access and, faculty and student satisfaction. In addition, entries were required to include a detailed description of the Effective Practice that provided evidence of how the practice meets the award criteria, estimated costs and any equipment needed to support the practice, supporting documentation and letters of support.

For more information about OLCs awards, https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/about/olc-awards/effective-practices/

More about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.

Contact: Patti Thomas/312.919.0898

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escoffier-named-online-learning-consortium-2020-effective-practice-winner-301066235.html

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts