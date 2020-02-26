Enlightened takes ice cream to a new level with indulgent Keto Collection flavors

The feel-good ice cream unveils Caramel Dark Chocolate Peanut bar and Caramel Chocolate Double Dough pint

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating low-carb is about to get a whole lot easier! Enlightened , an innovator and one of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, introduces two new delectable keto flavors to the ice cream aisle: Caramel Dark Chocolate Peanut and Caramel Chocolate Double Dough.

Caramel Dark Chocolate Peanut is Enlightened's most indulgent Keto Collection ice cream bar yet, made with velvety caramel ice cream rolled in crushed peanuts and dipped in silky, keto-friendly chocolate to give it the perfect mix of salty and sweet that satisfies even the fiercest sweet tooth. Like all Keto Collection flavors, Caramel Dark Chocolate Peanut has 1g net carb and less than 1g of sugar.

Later this spring, shoppers will also find Enlightened's dreamiest Keto Collection pint in stores. Caramel Chocolate Double Dough is a perfectly balanced swirl of caramel and chocolate ice cream with gooey brownie bites and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. It's so rich, you'll wonder how it's only 1g net carbs per serving.

"We love to push the boundaries of flavors while maintaining sound nutrition," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We're excited to give fans two uniquely decadent ice creams that just happen to be ultra-low sugar and keto-friendly."

Caramel Dark Chocolate Peanut is now available on EatEnlightened.com and on shelves nationally at Foodtown, Giant Eagle, HEB, Sprouts and more. Caramel Chocolate Double Dough will launch on EatEnlightened.com and select retailers in March.

About Enlightened Ice Cream

Enlightened Ice Cream is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. One of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened is widely distributed in US stores, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good ice cream, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018 and The Keto Collection, the lowest net carb ice cream on the market, which debuted in 2019. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

