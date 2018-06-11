Eat (RED) Charity Pop Up Dinners & Brunches in NYC and LA

A new series of brunch and dinner pop-ups will be hitting NYC and Los Angeles this month! The (RED) organization has put together a new culinary campaign called EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES. They are working with PlaceInvaders to host intimate culinary events in secret residential properties.

The sit down events will feature menus from renowned chefs include Angie Mar (The Beatrice Inn), Patti Jackson (Delaware & Hudson), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (Kismet and Mad Capra), Jessica Koslow (Sqirl) and Mei Lin (Nightshade).

Tickets include a five course meal, (BELVEDERE)RED cocktails, and Josh Cellars wine. Ticket are priced based between $120-$150 based on seating times. The best part – each ticket sold will generate enough money to help provide 90 days of life-saving medication.

Scroll on down below for photos of past events held by PlaceInvaders. Looking for NYC tickets – click here. Looking for LA tickets – click here.

xo Jus

Images provided c/o the (RED) organization.