Dream Dinners Announces Plans to Expand in Texas

Leader in the meal assembly industry signs new franchise agreement in Frisco, Texas

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Dinners, originator of the meal assembly industry, announced today that it has signed a franchise deal with Jon Van Zandt for a store in Frisco, Texas in late summer 2018. This will be Dream Dinners' sixth location in Texas.

"Families recognize the importance of quality time together and the positive impact that can have on their children and their entire community," said Van Zandt. "Frisco is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and is a great place for kids. You couldn't find a community more aligned with Dream Dinners' mission of growing great kids."

Van Zandt brings a wealth of experience to Dream Dinners with more than 20 years of marketing and leadership experience. A former professional baseball player, Van Zandt is also involved in several community youth sports organizations, as well as in the Frisco City Council and his local PTA. He is currently in the site selection process to determine the best location in the Frisco community.

Additional details will be announced closer to the location's opening.

Dream Dinners is seeking qualified franchise candidates in several markets such as the greater Dallas suburbs of McKinney, Plano, Richardson and Irving; Fort Worth, Arlington, San Antonio and Houston suburbs such as The Woodlands, Spring, Atascocita, Katy, Sugarland and League City.

Candidates should have a passion for people, a commitment to bringing families back to the dinner table, business experience, a minimum of $150,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of $450,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Dream Dinners, email franchise@dreamdinners.com or visit www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com.

ABOUT DREAM DINNERS:

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners' mission is to grow great kids and strengthen American families by bringing homemade meals back to the dinner table. Dream Dinners' guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, or chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month's worth of meals in about an hour. A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 82 retail locations in 23 states. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com.

