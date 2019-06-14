Use up leftovers in a quick and delicious way! This pasta dish utilizes your leftover turkey and chicken and makes into an even more flavorful meal.
Crispy Scattered Stuffing, Shredded Turkey with Red Peppers and Garlic Over Spaghetti
- 4 oz. spaghetti
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1/4 cup finely chopped garlic
- 1 cup diced red pepper
- 1 1/2 cups leftover stuffing
- 8 oz shredded, cooked turkey
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1/4 cup shredded basil
Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the butter and garlic. Cook until aromatic and just starting to brown, about 30 seconds. Add the red pepper and continue to cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the stuffing, breaking it up into small chunks with a fork or whisk. Cook until it gets brown and slightly crisp, about 2 minutes. Stir in the turkey, lemon zest and spaghetti. Heat through. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 bowls and sprinkle with basil.
