Crispy Scattered Stuffing, Shredded Turkey with Red Peppers and Garlic Over Spaghetti

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the butter and garlic. Cook until aromatic and just starting to brown, about 30 seconds. Add the red pepper and continue to cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the stuffing, breaking it up into small chunks with a fork or whisk. Cook until it gets brown and slightly crisp, about 2 minutes. Stir in the turkey, lemon zest and spaghetti. Heat through. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 bowls and sprinkle with basil.