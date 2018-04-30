Cinco de Mayo Prep: How to Make Tortillas From Scratch

By Sabrina Sexton—Program Director, School of Culinary Arts

If you've already mastered margaritas and guacamole, why not take your Cinco de Mayo celebrations to the next level with artisanal, homemade tortillas? You only need two ingredients and a few tools—namely, a heavy skillet or griddle (preferably cast iron)—to experience the freshly made taste of this iconic Mexican foodstuff.

Read on for a video of this technique and a detailed recipe.