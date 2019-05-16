Church's Chicken® Reopens Restaurant In San Antonio

Grand Reopening Celebration Planned for the Community



SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand reopening of its San Antonio, TX location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts under Ampler Chicken, LLC, who represents dozens of Church's Chicken franchises across Texas and New Mexico. The official grand reopening is set to take place on May 18th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 8757 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240.

Ampler Chicken, LLC and its representatives have years of hands-on experience in the quick-service industry and have overseen restaurants across Texas and New Mexico.

"We have always loved supporting and partnering with Church's Chicken," said Mike Collins, of Ampler Chicken, LLC. "For many, Church's is not just a place to eat – it's a place to be, where memories are often made. And we're happy to be able to bring that feeling of familiarity and tradition to people all across the state."

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand reopening will include food, giveaways, a speaker, and live music – fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Ampler Chicken opening more and more Church's franchises," said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe that groups like these understand more than anyone what their local communities look for in their restaurants."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

866.571.3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-reopens-restaurant-in-san-antonio-300852116.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken