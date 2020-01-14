C4® Kicks Off Explosive 2020 with Costco Wholesale Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C4, America's number-one pre-workout brand and fastest-growing performance energy drink, is proud to announce that carbonated C4 is now available at Costco. Costco is America's leading membership-only warehouse retailer, and the world's second-largest retailer overall. The better-for-you performance energy of C4 is sold in an exclusive four-flavor 18-pack in 200 US Costco warehouses.

Carrying fewer SKUs than traditional mass retailers, Costco seeks out successful and trending products to deliver max value to their consumer base. The pickup of carbonated C4 is made possible by C4's explosive growth in the booming performance energy drink category, the brand's strong sports nutrition heritage, and its rapidly growing multi-segment consumer demand. The deal is a testament to C4's mainstream expansion and an early bellwether of additional 2020 success.

John Herman, EVP and GM of North America for C4's parent company, Nutrabolt, had this to say about the key partnership: "C4 and Costco make a truly potent combination. Costco is the destination for category-leading and -creating brands that consumers want. This deal is a testament to our 10 years of performance energy expertise and credibility, and a clear signal that customers value real performance products from brands they can trust. We're thrilled about this great step with Costco and couldn't be more bullish on the future of C4."

A true better-for-you performance beverage, C4 is powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower® Betaine, and additional clinically studied ingredients that support explosive energy and performance. C4 is made without artificial flavors or dyes, and is formulated with zero sugar, sodium, carbs, or calories.

Check with a Costco near you to experience the explosive energy of C4, and learn more about the power of C4 here. To add the performance energy of C4 to your own retail cooler, contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today. The future of energy is yellow, and more explosive growth is on the way.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of C4, Nutrabolt has been committed to fueling human performance since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4 has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of leading products for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life. You can find C4 in Costco, a rapidly growing list of convenience stores, and many of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

