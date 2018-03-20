AZ Business Magazine Recognizes Café Valley Bakery With Annual "Breakthrough" Award

PHOENIX, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Business Magazine, a AZ Big Media publication, awarded Phoenix-based Café Valley® its annual Breakthrough Award in recognition and honor of the leading bakery manufacturer's successful climb from regional manufacturer to national leader in the food and beverage industry. Café Valley was also a finalist for the Best Food and Beverage award.

Founded in 1987, Café Valley has grown to become a leading bakery providing croissants, muffins, cakes and Danishes to grocery, club, mass merchandise and convenience stores across the U.S. and throughout the world.

The Industry Leaders of Arizona recognize organizations that drive innovation in their state, and execute a vision where leading manufacturers are home to Arizona. The five key industries included: healthcare support services, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, software firms and data support, and commercial and residential service contractors.

"Café Valley began with the notion that everyone could enjoy high quality, delicious baked goods at a family-friendly price," said Larry Polhill, former CEO and president of Café Valley. "We continue to innovate new products and processes that bring delicious soda cakes, coffee cake bites, croissants, turnovers, and our customers have responded with great enthusiasm."

In 2017, Café Valley launched their unique, Dr. Pepper Soda Cake, made with real Dr. Pepper and exploding with the spicy taste of the popular soft drink made from a unique blend of 23 flavors. The new cake joined an array of soda cakes including 7UP®, Orange Crush®, and A&W Root Beer™. The company also announced Brian Owens as the new chief executive officer, who came to the company with more than 20 years of leadership, sales and growth experience in the bakery industry.

"We continue to tailor our focus every day to bring excellence to the community," said Brian Owens, CEO of Café Valley. "We hope our continued strive for excellence will support the food and beverage industry as we gain momentum."

About Café Valley

With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S.

