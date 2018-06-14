Almost All Chicagoans Scream for Ice Cream, But Millennials Were Out-Witted in Latest Survey

CHICAGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey* of Chicago residents, nearly all enjoy the sweet, creamy taste of ice cream (98 percent), but not all understand how the good stuff is made. Exactly one in ten surveyed think cows should be kept at a temperature below 32 degrees when being milked for ice cream. Not just that, Millennials were five times as likely to believe it!

Results of the survey demonstrated strong opinions on how Chicago enjoys its ice cream. Nearly 75 percent of respondents feel Chicago is a city of ice cream cones, not cups. And, when asked which Chicago food staple pairs best with ice cream, 50 percent chose Chicago dogs over deep-dish pizza (39 percent) and Italian beef (11 percent).

Rivalries also appeared in Chicagoans' ice cream flavor preferences. Millennials were more than 2.5 times more likely to choose chocolate chip cookie dough as their favorite flavor (34 percent) than Baby Boomers, who overwhelmingly chose chocolate (30 percent) over any other flavor.

No matter how you scoop or serve it, you'll find genuine goodness with Hudsonville Ice Cream. Be on the lookout for flavors like Creamery Blend Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Mackinac Island Fudge at Chicagoland grocery stores. Also, stay tuned for summer events happening July 14-15 and 21-22 at Mariano's stores across Chicagoland.

*According to a live survey conducted in April 2018 of a sample of 504 adults, ages 18 and older. All respondents live in the Chicago DMA. Statistical accuracy: ± 5%.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream's Midwest Crafted Creamery is situated in the pasturelands of West Michigan. Its team of artisans have been perfecting the art of ice cream making since 1926 and have introduced consumers to a variety of flavors that have become beloved favorites throughout the Midwest.

Focused on creating genuine goodness in every scoop, the company combines locally-sourced ingredients with their time-tested 90-year recipe to craft premium ice cream for all to enjoy. To find Hudsonville in a store near you, visit our scoop locator at: https://www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator/.

