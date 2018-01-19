Acosta's The Why? Behind The Buy(TM) Profiles Five Generations of Grocery Shoppers

New research welcomes Gen Z to the grocery aisle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Birth rates are declining, the population is aging and for the first time ever, five distinct generations of shoppers are in the grocery aisles, each with their own set of characteristics and attributes that influence shopping behaviors. Research released today in the 14th edition of The Why? Behind The Buy™ from Acosta — a leading full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry — provides insight into how each generation is changing the grocery landscape and how brands and retailers should adapt.
"Life stage dictates spending, putting Gen X on top for now, but Millennials will likely take over that spot within the next decade while Gen Z emerges as an influencer in grocery spending," said Colin Stewart, Senior Vice President at Acosta. "As we kick off 2018, it is vital that brands and retailers not only understand what influences each generation's shopping habits now, but how demand will change as generations move into different phases of life."
Acosta's The Why? Behind The Buy includes a comprehensive breakdown of each generation with key statistics from each life stage:
Gen Z: Emerging Influencers (Ages 12-21; Gen Z Shoppers Ages 18-21)
Millennials: Selective Spenders (Ages 22-36)
Gen X: Spending Big & Digital Adapters (Ages 37-52)
s preparing new dishes and 60 percent agreed they often check out new items in a grocery store.
Boomers: Still Driving Change (Ages 53-71)
s — 93 percent of Boomers reported shopping most often at the same grocery retailer as last year.
Silents: Spending on Groceries (Ages 72+)
The Why? Behind The Buy 14th edition was produced with research using a nationally representative random sample of U.S. shoppers via Acosta's proprietary ShopperF1rst™ online survey methodology. To access the full report, visit www.acosta.com/news.
About Acosta
Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S. and Canada. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acostas-the-why-behind-the-buy-profiles-five-generations-of-grocery-shoppers-300585266.html
SOURCE Acosta
Changes in exchange rates were driving up costs, so now McVitie’s packages are smaller
You’ll be surprised to see these competing in the snow and cold
Your next road trip adventure should include at least a few of these oddities