$49 Billion Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Prebiotics & Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Minerals, Vitamins, Carotenoids), Application, Form, Health Benefit, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated at USD 34.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.02 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the nutraceutical ingredients market and is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2018 to 2023, both in terms of value and volume. India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. Dietary supplements, specifically herbal and dietetic supplements, are creating an opportunity for nutraceutical manufacturers, driven by the growing demand from an evolving consumer base. Consumers are inclined toward dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and weight loss products. Factors such as the rise in awareness about health and fitness, in the rising government mandates for food fortifications, increased life expectancy among consumers, and changes in lifestyles are fostering the growth of this market in India.

The report provides qualitative analysis of the prominent market players and their preferred development strategies. Key players such Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Associated British Foods (UK), DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Ajinomoto (Japan) have been profiled in the report.

These leading players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, partnership & agreements, joint ventures, and investments to explore new and untapped markets, expanding in local areas of emerging markets, and developing a new customer base for long-term client relationships.

This has not only enabled the key players to expand their geographical reach but has also reinforced their market position by gaining a larger share in terms of revenue and product portfolios.

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

4.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Key Country

4.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type, 2018-2023

4.4 Asia Pacific: Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type & Country, 2017

4.5 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Snapshot, By Form, 2018 vs 2023

4.6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Snapshot, By Health Benefit, 2018 vs 2023

4.7 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application & Region, 2017

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Life Expectancy & Health Consciousness Among Consumers

5.2.1.2 Growth in Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods

5.2.1.3 Increase in Incidences and Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Mandating of Food Fortification By Government Organizations

5.2.1.5 Increase in Applications of Nutraceutical Ingredients

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Fortified and Enriched Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Promotion of Healthy Diets By Governments

5.2.3.2 Growth in Demand in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inaccurate Labeling of Food Products

5.2.4.2 High Costs Involved in R&D Activities

5.2.4.3 Varying Regulatory Standards in Different Sovereign States

5.3 Organizations/Regulations Governing the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 Canada

5.3.1.2 US

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 European Union (EU)

5.3.2 Asia Pacific

5.3.2.1 Japan

5.3.2.2 China

5.3.2.3 India

5.3.2.4 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.3.3.1 Israel

5.3.3.2 Brazil

6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Prebiotics

6.3 Probiotics

6.4 Proteins & Amino Acids

6.5 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

6.6 Minerals

6.7 Vitamins

6.8 Carotenoids

6.9 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

6.10 Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

6.11 Others

7 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Functional Food

7.3 Functional Beverages

7.4 Dietary Supplements

7.5 Animal Nutrition

7.6 Personal Care

8 Nutraceutical Ingredients, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.3 Liquid

9 Nutraceutical Ingredients, By Health Benefit

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gut Health

9.3 Heart Health

9.4 Bone Health

9.5 Immunity

9.6 Nutrition

9.7 Weight Management

9.8 Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/93jq2v/49_billion?w=5

