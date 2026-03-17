19 KitchenAid Mixer Attachments You Can Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since 1919, KitchenAid has been a home appliance brand that cooks of all skill levels have relied on, particularly the stand mixer. Even the legendary Julia Child used and loved it, while some enthusiasts have tattoos of the device on their bodies. Featuring attachments for more than just baking, this appliance is one of the most versatile when it comes to preparing all sorts of recipes. That's why using it only for baking is among the mistakes you might be making with your KitchenAid stand mixer. While these attachments are available via the brand's website, you can also order them through Amazon.

Daily Meal has looked through the marketplace's available KitchenAid stand mixer attachments to find beaters, dough hooks, and whisks for all of your baking tasks. But, there are so many more attachments and ways you can use the mixer no matter what you're cooking. There's an accessory to make every part of prep easier, from rolling and cutting pasta to grinding meat and slicing vegetables. You can even make ice cream and shaved ice. Just keep in mind that the availability and prices noted in this list are current as of the time of writing and subject to change as the market fluctuates.