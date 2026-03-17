19 KitchenAid Mixer Attachments You Can Buy On Amazon
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Since 1919, KitchenAid has been a home appliance brand that cooks of all skill levels have relied on, particularly the stand mixer. Even the legendary Julia Child used and loved it, while some enthusiasts have tattoos of the device on their bodies. Featuring attachments for more than just baking, this appliance is one of the most versatile when it comes to preparing all sorts of recipes. That's why using it only for baking is among the mistakes you might be making with your KitchenAid stand mixer. While these attachments are available via the brand's website, you can also order them through Amazon.
Daily Meal has looked through the marketplace's available KitchenAid stand mixer attachments to find beaters, dough hooks, and whisks for all of your baking tasks. But, there are so many more attachments and ways you can use the mixer no matter what you're cooking. There's an accessory to make every part of prep easier, from rolling and cutting pasta to grinding meat and slicing vegetables. You can even make ice cream and shaved ice. Just keep in mind that the availability and prices noted in this list are current as of the time of writing and subject to change as the market fluctuates.
Pastry beater
When a recipe calls for cold butter, you need the right tool to break it up. The pastry beater is specifically designed to cut through butter and mix it into flour to create flaky pastry dough for biscuits, tarts, and more. As an added bonus, you can use it to mash fruits and veggies (making quick work of mashing potatoes) and shred meats. It even comes with a scraper to remove stuck-on food, and you can stick it into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. If it's not compatible with your specific mixer model, check the other options available in the brand's store on the marketplace.
The pastry beater for KitchenAid's 4.5- and 5-quart bowl-lift stand mixers is available on Amazon for $39.99.
Pasta roller and cutter set
Although you don't need fancy equipment to make fresh pasta at home, having a KitchenAid with the right attachments can make the process faster and less messy for your hands. That's exactly what these commercial stainless steel pasta roller and cutter attachments do. The roller is suitable for 6-inch pasta sheets, and there are eight thickness levels so you can make your homemade pasta as thin or thick as you like. Along with a cleaning brush, it comes with a roller and cutters for making fettuccine and spaghetti. The 5-piece set adds cutters for making capellini and lasagnette, the Italian pasta that fuses lasagna and fettuccine.
You can buy the three-piece pasta roller and cutter set for $249.99 on Amazon and the five-piece set for $379.99.
Fruit and vegetable spiralizer
All you need is a spiralizer to make homemade potato chips, and if you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, this fruit and veggie spiralizer could be the perfect option. Alongside the skewer, the five-blade set comes with fine and medium spiralizing blades, small and large slicing blades, and a peeling blade. The seven-blade set includes additional extra-fine spiralizing and thin-slicing blades. In either case, all of them are made of stainless steel and are safe to put on the top rack of the dishwasher. You also get a convenient storage case with slots for each part.
The five-blade fruit and vegetable spiralizer can be purchased on Amazon for $129.95, and the seven-blade option for $149.95.
Flex edge beater
When you're mixing batters, creaming ingredients for frostings, and whipping a dip into smooth submission, the ingredients often stick to the sides and require you to stop and scrape them back into the bowl with a spatula. KitchenAid's flex edge beater eliminates that extra step by integrating a flexible edge that works like a spatula. It scrapes the sides of the bowl as you mix, making all of your mixing tasks more efficient and faster. Afterward, you can pop it into the dishwasher for convenient cleanup. Also, you can check the brand's store on the marketplace for a compatible flex edge beater if this particular one doesn't fit your model.
Grab the flex edge beater for 4.5- and 5-quart tilt-head stand mixers for $39.99 on Amazon.
Shave ice attachment
A blender can make fluffy shaved ice, but your stand mixer may do it even better. If you have a KitchenAid, consider getting the shave ice attachment, which comes with fine and coarse blades made of stainless steel. You get more than 1 pint of shaved ice in just one minute. Also, this attachment comes with four plastic ice molds, each with a lid (if you want more plastic ice molds with lids, you can get a pack of four for $24.99 on Amazon). You can use them for freezing water, milk, juice, coffee, or any other liquid that you want to turn into snow-like shaved ice, which reviewers describe as having a fluffy texture.
The shave ice attachment for KitchenAid's stand mixers is on Amazon for $119.95.
Metal food grinder
Grinding meat might be the last thing you think of doing with your KitchenAid stand mixer, but the powerful motor is perfect for this kind of cooking task. With the metal food grinder attached to the power hub, you can break down fresh chunks of meat into all kinds of dishes. In fact, your stand mixer is the key to better Salisbury steak, meatballs, and burgers because you can evenly mix in seasonings and veggies at the same time. The fine, medium, and coarse plates allow for texture customization, while the stuffer tubes let you create sausages in two sizes. Best of all, it comes with a storage case that has specific slots for each piece, so you can quickly grab what you need and stow it away neatly when you're done.
You can buy the metal food grinder attachment on Amazon for $119.99.
Dough hook
Not all recipe mixtures are created equal, and bread doughs can be particularly tough to knead. The dough hook that comes with your KitchenAid stand mixer is specifically designed to knead yeast dough, whether it's for bread, pasta, or pizza. With a C shape, the coated metal hook does all the massaging and stretching so that you don't have to and completes the process much faster than doing it by hand. It's dishwasher safe when you put it on the top rack as well. Just be sure to take a look in the brand's Amazon store for a compatible dough hook if you have a different model mixer.
Purchase the replacement dough hook for 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixers on Amazon for $24.95.
Ice cream maker
If you're looking for tips to make homemade ice cream, you don't have to use a stand-alone ice cream maker. Get the ice cream maker attachment instead if you have a KitchenAid tilt-head or bowl-lift stand mixer, except for select models. Just let the 2-quart bowl sit in the freezer for 24 hours, and in less than 30 minutes, this system can produce ice cream, gelato, or sorbet. The dasher, which churns the ingredients, mixes and scrapes them so that they freeze evenly. Afterward, you can easily clean the bowl with warm water and soap as soon as it reaches room temperature. Just make sure that you check the compatibility of your model before purchasing.
The ice cream maker attachment is available on Amazon for $119.95.
Fresh prep slicer and shredder set
There are a variety of best-selling vegetable choppers on Amazon, including manual and electric options. If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, though, there's no need to buy a separate appliance or gadget. Simply get the fresh prep attachment set, which includes 3-millimeter slicing, 4-millimeter medium shredding, and 6-millimeter coarse shredding blades made of stainless steel. Also, it comes with a two-in-one feed tube and food pusher so that you can slice and shred fruits and vegetables with different diameters. You can even wash the blades, feed tube, and pusher on the top rack of your dishwasher.
The fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment set is normally available for $69.99 on Amazon.
Coated flat beater
The flat beater is a standard attachment boxed with all KitchenAid stand mixers, although the materials may vary. Acting like a spoon or paddle, it rotates in your mixing bowl to thoroughly incorporate ingredients whether you're creaming butter, making cake batter, or folding nuts into a mixture. You can even use it for preparing mashed potatoes and shredded meat. Featuring an aluminum base and food-grade polyester powder coating, the coated flat beater is like the flex edge beater without the spatula-like side that scrapes the bowl as you mix. It's also dishwasher-safe on the top rack, and stainless steel options are also available in the brand's Amazon store.
The KitchenAid coated flat beater attachment is usually priced at $24.99 on Amazon.
Gourmet pasta press
While KitchenAid makes a pasta roller and cutter set, it's meant more for making long types of fresh pasta. The brand's gourmet pasta press attachment, which is made in Italy, is capable of making short and long pastas. Featuring a built-in wire cutter, the press comes with a dough pusher and six pasta discs that allow you to make bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, spaghetti, and small and large macaroni. You also get a stainless steel tool that makes cleaning pasta dough out of the discs and press easier, while some of the parts are also safe to put in the dishwasher. Because it is a bit pricey, this attachment may be best if you want to make a wider variety of pasta and can only choose one to buy.
Buy the gourmet pasta press for $249.99 on Amazon.
Sifter with scale
When you're baking, sifting the flour before you mix it with the wet ingredients prevents lumps and produces airier, lighter results. You might feel the need to implement a hack to make sifting flour mess-free and much easier, but that's not necessary if you get the sifter and scale attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer. With a 4-cup hopper, you can put all of your dry ingredients through the automatic sifter and out the swivel chute directly into your mixing bowl. The digital scale that fits in between offers precision measurements as you fill the hopper, and it comes with a separate plate so that you can use it as a countertop scale as well. Additionally, a dedicated case makes it convenient to store this all-in-one tool.
The KitchenAid sifter with scale attachment is available on Amazon for $149.95.
Standard wire whip
Another accessory included with all KitchenAid stand mixers, the standard wire whip (or whisk) is ideal when you want to incorporate air into your recipes while mixing the ingredients. It features six wires and is ideal for making frostings, whipped cream, meringue, and even homemade butter. While this wire whip is made of stainless steel, the hub is made of burnished aluminum, so you shouldn't put it in the dishwasher. Variations of the wire whip attachment, including all-stainless options, are available for different stand mixer models in the brand's marketplace store, too. KitchenAid stand mixers are classic kitchen appliances that stand the test of time, with some people still using ones released in the 1970s, but you've got options should you need to replace the whip for yours.
Grab a wire whip for your stand mixer on Amazon for $29.99.
Vegetable sheet cutter with noodle blade
If you follow a low-carb or keto diet, you don't have to give up your classic lasagna recipe. You can just substitute the pasta for zucchini, the key ingredient Giada De Laurentiis uses for keto lasagna rolls. KitchenAid makes slicing a variety of vegetables into sheets with its special cutter attachment, which comes with three blades for turning veggies into thin, thick, and noodle-sized sheets. Additionally, it comes with a food skewer, cucumber/zucchini adapter, and a general food holder. Along with substituting pasta, you can use this attachment set to get creative with an array of fruit and vegetable snacks and wraps. You can even forgo the the noodle blade and can get just the vegetable cutter with the thin and thick blades.
Buy the vegetable sheet cutter with noodle blade attachment on Amazon for $179.95.
Food processor with commercial food dicing disc
A food processor is the kitchen tool Ina Garten swears by for shredding Brussels sprouts, but you can use it for so many meal-prep tasks. Rather than purchase a separate small appliance for your kitchen, though, you could invest in the food processor attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with a commercial food kit that includes four discs for dicing, julienning, shredding, and slicing, and the wide feed tube is suitable for a slew of fruit and veggie sizes. With the exclusive ExactSlice system, you can precisely adjust the thinness and thickness of each cut with the external slide lever. The appliance even comes with a dedicated case for easy storage.
You can purchase the food processor with the commercial food dicing disc attachment for $249.95 on Amazon.
11-wire whip
Like the standard wire whip, the 11-wire whip for KitchenAid stand mixers is intended to incorporate air into your recipes. The additional wires, though, allow your mixtures to take in even more air, which reduces the amount of time you have to spend whipping your ingredients into shape. Another difference is that this whisk is made of all stainless steel, so you can put it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. The KitchenAid 11-wire whip attachment isn't a standard accessory included with all stand mixers, but it is compatible with all bowl-lift stand mixers.
Grab the 11-wire whip attachment on Amazon for $39.95.
All-metal grain mill
While grinding flour is one of the ways you've probably never thought of using a food processor, a grain mill is the superior kitchen tool if you plan to grind flour more than occasionally. KitchenAid offers an all-metal grain mill that utilizes the power hub to grind low-moisture, low-oil barley, buckwheat, corn, millet, oats, rice, wheat, and other grains directly into your mixing bowl. The large dial on the front features 12 grind settings, allowing you to choose from cracked (very coarse) to fine texture. When you're done or switching between grain types, the specially designed brush makes it easy to clean the mill. This attachment also fits all KitchenAid stand mixers.
The all-metal grain mill attachment is available on Amazon for the suggested retail price of $179.95.
Citrus juicer attachment
There are a few different ways to extract juice from fresh fruits with rinds. If you struggle with juicing lemons, for instance, you could just poke a hole in one side and then squeeze it with your hands or use the handle of kitchen shears. Even with a fruit press, manually squeezing fruit to extract the juice may not be ideal if you need large quantities often. The citrus juicer attachment for KitchenAid's stand mixers gets the job done with minimal effort on your part. Using the power hub, the juicer spins while you simply hold the fleshy side of cut fruit against it with the rind still on. It features a strainer basket to catch the pulp as the juice drips into your bowl or cup underneath and works with all of the brand's stand mixers.
Purchase the KitchenAid citrus juice attachment on Amazon for $39.95.
Fruit and vegetable strainer
If you want to make baby foods, fresh jams, or smooth purees and sauces from fresh fruits and veggies that don't have thick rinds, the fruit and vegetable strainer might be exactly what you need. This KitchenAid attachment separates the seeds, skin, and extra fibers in the flesh, which get trapped by the metal strainer cone and pushed out the other side. Meanwhile, the strainer shield and lid prevent the juices from splashing all over your kitchen. However, keep in mind that this attachment is only compatible with the food grinder (model KSMFGA), which Daily Meal could only find new on the KitchenAid website. There's also a separate large food tray accessory that you can purchase on Amazon for $24.95 if you plan to prep larger batches of fruits and veggies.
Buy the fruit and vegetable strainer for $69.95 on Amazon.