Giada De Laurentiis' Keto Lasagna Rolls Rely On One Key Ingredient

There's nothing worse than cutting into lasagna and finding watered-down sauce pooled at the bottom of your baking dish. A lot of times this happens when you don't drain the pasta well enough, however, it can also occur even if you replace it with zucchini. This type of fruit is naturally high in water and that liquid gets released during the cooking process, which can inevitably lead to a soupy lasagna.

Patting the zucchini ribbons dry can help, but it only removes water from the surface. For best results, first let the zucchini sit on a paper towel and salt them. This will bring out the water from within.

Giada De Laurentiis also recommends spacing out the zucchini rolls in the pan. If they're too close together, they'll steam and get soggy. Another good way to prevent the fruit from steaming is to opt for a higher temperature because it will cause the liquid to evaporate faster. Rather than the usual 350 to 375-degree Fahrenheit range that classic lasagna calls for, De Laurentiis suggests 450 degrees Fahrenheit instead.