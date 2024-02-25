Your Stand Mixer Is The Key To Better Salisbury Steak

You may already know that Salisbury steak isn't actually steak at all; it's more like a cross between meatloaf and a hamburger patty. Salisbury steak has made its mark as an American microwaveable TV dinner classic. But don't doubt its potential: Salisbury steak also works great as an easy and tasty homemade weeknight meal. Just turn to your stand mixer for some help, and your Salisbury steak will come out quicker and better than you ever expected.

By using a stand mixer, you'll have a kneaded, evenly folded meat mixture with the perfect hamburger patty-like texture. You also get to skip the mess by avoiding digging in with your fingers to mix everything by hand. Use the paddle attachment, also known as the flat beater. Just as the flat beater effortlessly combines frostings and cake mixes, it'll pound up the ground meat, onions, egg yolks, and seasonings smoothly and evenly. Just make sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl as you mix.