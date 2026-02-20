12 Of The Best-Selling Vegetable Choppers On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chopping vegetables can be an overwhelming or scary task for some people to the point that they totally avoid cooking out of fear of handling a knife. In other cases, the preparation is simply a daunting task that they find difficult or time-consuming. Fortunately, vegetable chopping tools and appliances exist to make cutting food much easier and faster. If you like to shop on Amazon, tens of thousands of manual and electric vegetable choppers are sold every month.
When you search for "vegetable chopper" on Amazon, a wide variety of kitchen gadgets pop up. From classic push-down dicers and pump choppers to hand-crank graters, mandoline slicers, and multipurpose food processors. We have sorted through them to find which ones have sold the most over the past month — from 3,000 units to more than 20,000 units as of the time of writing. To curate this list, we also filtered only the devices that have earned at least 4.5 stars from customer reviews. As you look at these 12 best-selling vegetable-cutting appliances and tools on Amazon, though, keep in mind that these factors can change with time, as can availability and prices.
Fullstar The Original Pro Chopper
The Original Pro Chopper by Fullstar, which was established in 2015, is a manual-style vegetable chopper. All you have to do is put your veggies (or fruits) into the chamber and press down the soft-grip lid handle to push them through the blades. With an attachable BPA-free container to catch up to 5 cups of cut food, this kitchen tool comes with four stainless steel blade options that allow you to create quarter- and half-inch pieces, ribbons, and spirals.
This four-in-one Original Pro Chopper from Fullstar on Amazon is a best-seller with more than 20,000 sold in a month and a list price of $49.99, but you may find it for $29.99 on sale or at other price points depending on the color you choose. For more chopping, dicing, and slicing options, though, consider looking at the other configurations (prices vary) that include up to 14 different blades and accessories.
Müeller The Real Original Pro Chopper
The Real Original Pro Chopper by Müeller has been made since 2013 and works much like the aforementioned Fullstar chopper. However, this earlier version has an attachable 7.5-cup, BPA-free container, and it comes with eight blades for more variety — quarter- and half-inch dicing; fine, medium, and coarse grating; and standard, julienne, and wavy slicing with the separate mandoline base. You also get an organizer for the grating and slicing blades, as well as cleaning brush and fork accessories.
This 10-in-one Real Original Pro Chopper from Müeller is the best-selling option on Amazon with a list price of $49.99, but sometimes it goes on sale for half that. The different colors can vary in price, too, as can the 12-blade option, which comes with garnish and fine slicers, spiraling blades, and convenience upgrades. Either way, preparing your favorite salsa fresca recipe (pico de gallo) should be a breeze.
Hamilton Beach Stack & Press 3 Cup Chopper
If you prefer an electric appliance for convenience, the Hamilton Beach Stack & Press 3 Cup Chopper is a popular item, selling more than 10,000 units in the past month. It has a patented design, where you fill the bowl with your ingredients, put the lid in place, and press and release to activate and deactivate the 350-watt motor and stainless steel blades. You can press multiple times for quick chopping and dicing, or press and hold for emulsifying and pureeing. Additionally, the lid, container, and blades are all easy to disassemble and are safe to put in the dishwasher. There's also a handy cord wrap for storage. If you ever need new parts and accessories, replacements are available as well.
Keep in mind that the Hamilton Beach Stack & Press 3 Cup Chopper is listed as the "Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor" on Amazon. It has a list price of $24.95.
Ganiza Electric Food Chopper, Processor, and Meat Grinder
The Ganiza Electric Food Chopper might be one of the top-selling veggie-cutting kitchen gadgets because of its capacity and power. Featuring a handle design on the detachable lid, this device comes with two, 8-cup bowls — one glass and one 304 stainless steel — each with a non-slip ring on the bottom. The two-speed, 450-watt motor is made of copper for powerful, long-lasting use and has a patented automatic stop system for protection against overheating. Also, it includes two sets of blades, each with four blades spaced apart on two levels for evenly cutting everything from fruits and vegetables to various nuts and meats. Everything comes apart and goes back together easily for cleanup, too.
Ideal whether you are meal-prepping for a big family or for an entire week, the Ganiza Electric Food Chopper, Processor, and Meat Grinder on Amazon is available at a Prime member price of $34.99 and a non-member price of $50.99. The price also varies depending on which of the four colors you choose.
OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper
Electric food processors can be handy for cooks who want a multipurpose device to chop and puree veggies in large amounts, but a manual pump device like this OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper is ideal if you do not need to prepare various-sized pieces or a lot at once. With measurement markings up to a 1-cup capacity, this kitchen tool can be used with the closure on to chop within the container or with the closure off to chop directly on a cutting board. You can easily take it apart for cleaning in the dishwasher, including the stainless steel blade.
This specific model is a newer version of the OXO Good Grips Chopper, which landed on our 2022 list of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy. Selling more than 8,000 units in the past month, you can purchase it at a list price of $24.99 on Amazon.
Cambom Rotary Grater and Slicer
You might not think that a rotary grater would be good for cutting up veggies, but this Cambom Rotary Grater and Slicer comes with three stainless steel blades that you can use for coarse to fine shredding and slicing. The coarse shredding blade makes quick work of carrots and radicchio for salads, while the slicing blade can be used for all kinds of vegetables — from celery to potatoes. Just secure the blade in the BPA-free tumbling box with the handle, place the food into the feeder, and turn the handle clockwise. Meanwhile, the large suction cup on the base keeps the grater and slicer still while you work.
You can get the Cambom Rotary Grater and Slicer on Amazon for a list price of $35.99, although that can vary depending on which of the 12 colors you select. While this three-blade multipurpose product is the better seller with more than 8,000 units bought in the past month, Cambom also has a five-blade rotary grater and slicer that has sold more than 3,000 units for about the same price and four color options.
OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer
If all you want to do is slice up your veggies, the OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer might be all that you need. This adjustable kitchen gadget features a stainless steel blade and a side mechanism that allows you to slide the blade into the correct position for 1-, 2.5-, or 4-millimeter cuts. Measuring 11.5 by 3.75 inches, it has a stable foot and non-slip handle for safety and comfort. The tool also comes with a food holder to protect your slicing hand as you work, and it doubles as a blade cover during storage. Additionally, the transparent, BPA-free surface allows you to see the results of your slices as they fall onto your cutting board or into a bowl.
Selling more than 7,000 units over the past month, the OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer has a list price of $21.99 on Amazon. A larger version, measuring 12.6 by 4.9 inches and with over 1,000 sold, is also available for $34.95.
SUSTEAS Rotary Cheese Grater
The aforementioned rotary grater by Cambom comes with three blades, which might be why some people opt for the SUSTEAS Rotary Cheese Grater instead. It comes with five blades, offering more cutting styles: one standard and one wavy slicing blade, a 2-millimeter julienne blade, and 4-millimeter and 6-millimeter shredding blades. Made of stainless steel, each one slides in and out of the bucket and can be stowed in the accompanying storage tray. The barrel is also transparent and tilted, so you can easily watch as the veggies or other foods are cut. With a strong suction cup on the base, the grater itself should stay put as you crank.
You can purchase the SUSTEAS Rotary Cheese Grater in retro green, the most popular color, for $32.99 on Amazon. If you want one in any of the other four colors, keep in mind that the cost may be different.
Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
For such a small device, the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor is a handy tool for many cooks because of its ability to chop, grind, emulsify, and puree. Its main features are the patented auto-reversing SmartPower stainless steel blade and 250-watt motor, but it also comes with a 4-cup, BPA-free chamber and a multifunctional lid for adding liquids when you need them. Together, these aspects make it quick to prepare the base for casseroles, soups, and the like because the appliance cuts the carrots, celery, and onions for mirepoix properly and without much fuss. It can be used for preparing cheeses, herbs, and fruits as well.
The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor is available on Amazon at a list price of $49.95. However, certain colors may cost more, while sales can bring down the cost to $39.95 or less.
Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor
The Ninja brand is known for its innovation in the culinary world, and its Professional Plus Food Processor is a best-selling gadget on Amazon. With a motor that peaks at 1,000 watts, this appliance is powerful enough to tackle all of your chopping and slicing needs. Its Auto-iQ intelligent programming features four presets: chop for cutting uniform pieces, puree for making dips and sauces, dough for mixing cookie and pizza ingredients, and disc for slicing veggies and shredding cheese. Best of all, the bowl can hold up to 9 cups, the highest capacity on this list. All of the removable parts, including the stainless steel blades, are dishwasher safe, and the various parts can be replaced as well.
You can buy the 9-cup Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor, the most popular model, at a list price of $129.99 on Amazon. Two 12-cup models, one that comes with a storage box, may also be available at higher prices.
Vidalia Chop Wizard
Similar to the Fullstar and Müeller choppers at the beginning of this list, the Vidalia Chop Wizard is a press-down chopper. It has a 2-cup base container that is clear and features measuring marks, so you can see how much you have cut. As for the actual cutting, the two precision blade inserts are made of stainless steel and create large and small pieces out of your food when you push the lid down. This device comes with a cleaning brush, too, so you can safely remove any pieces of food from the holes in the blades. Then, you can place the detached parts in the dishwasher.
The Vidalia Chop Wizard is available on Amazon for $24.95. If you need replacement blades for any reason, you can find those on Amazon, too, for just $10.95.
Ourokhome Manual Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper
The Ourokhome Manual Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper offers a completely different way to chop your veggies. Featuring a 2-cup (500 milliliter), BPA-free container, this kitchen tool has three stainless steel blades. The lid is equipped with a small, colored handle and attached string, which spins the sharp blades inside of the bowl as you pull it. The veggies will be chopped into smaller pieces the more times that you pull the handle and string. You can even use it to chop up nuts and meat.
The best-selling Ourokhome Manual Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper comes in gray and typically costs $9.92 on Amazon. The other five colors vary in price. If you need a larger chopper, Ourokhome has 2.75- and 3.80-cup (650- and 900-milliliter) options in a few colors.