Lasagnette Is The Italian Pasta That Fuses Lasagna And Fettuccine

Ever dreamed of mixing together two of your favorite pasta dishes but worried that you would wind up insulting all of Italian cuisine with your recipe's inauthenticity? Well, now is your chance to let loose and get creative, because lasagnette is an authentic type of Italian pasta that is basically a mix of lasagna and fettuccine. Think of the creamy, cheesy, saucy possibilities.

According to chef Giuliano Hazan in an interview with Forbes, lasagnette is still relatively unknown stateside, and when he ordered it for the first time in Verona, he was expecting something similar to a classic lasagna. However, he was pleasantly surprised to find fettuccine-like noodles served with three sauces on the side. In the interview, he explains that it is the "ette" in the word lasagnette that makes all the difference. In Italian, the "ette" suffix means small or little. Therefore, lasagnette noodles are the smaller version of lasagna noodles.