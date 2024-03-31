The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Swears By For Shredding Brussels Sprouts

Ina Garten loves Brussels sprouts, and she has recipes for many different preparations of this nutritious vegetable. She likes to roast them, sauté them, and even use them in a salad. The "Barefoot Contessa" host also loves to make cooking simple and delicious. Part of her success depends on finding handy shortcuts to reduce the prep time needed to create a dish. So, how does Garten speed things up? She's not afraid to pull out an appropriate kitchen gadget such as the food processor.

Food processors come with an array of attachments, and Garten likes to use the slicing disc to shred the Brussels sprouts into thin pieces. These shreds make it quicker and easier to work with this vegetable. One of her favorite ways to cook them is to simply sauté them in a pan with butter and oil to let their natural flavor shine through. Sometimes, she jazzes this dish up a bit by adding diced pancetta, which gives it a salty and smoky twist.