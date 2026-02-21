This Classic Kitchen Appliance Stands The Test Of Time

If you love a culinary gadget, you've likely spent your fair share on trendy electric can openers, juicers, and bread makers over the years. Unfortunately, these faddy items can often lose their appeal and become forgotten in the back of the cupboard, making you regret your spending choices. But there's one classic kitchen appliance you can set your sights on that's guaranteed to stand the test of time: a KitchenAid stand mixer. This durable machine can sit on the countertop, ready for action at a moment's notice, and also looks the part thanks to its timeless design and abundance of vibrant colorways. It's a functional work of art.

A KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a trio of attachments, including a wire whisk, dough hook, and paddle, allowing you to whip up cake batters, bakery-quality bread dough, and meringues in the same bowl. Current models come with a five-year guarantee and 15 years of repairability, but they can last far beyond this length of time with the proper care. For instance, one commenter on a Reddit thread, who was giving their opinion on whether purchasing a KitchenAid is worth the expense, said, "I have my mom's KitchenAid mixer she received at her wedding shower in the 1970s. It still works great." Others said they'd had theirs for over 20 years, suggesting that the extra cost of this classic stand mixer is worth every penny (the tilt-head version typically costs just under $450, while the bowl-lift option is priced at approximately $500).