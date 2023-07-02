All You Need Is A Blender For Unbeatably Fluffy Shaved Ice

Nothing can cool you down faster or bring back memories of the hot summer days of your childhood quite like shaved ice. Perfect for backyard pool parties, summer sleepovers, or even just a quick snack for yourself after a long hot day of yardwork, these delightful summer desserts are just as easy to make as they are tasty. Don't have the counter space for a shaved ice machine? No problem. Shaved ice can be made using just a blender!

Before getting started, it's best to make sure you have a good blender that is designed for chopping ice, or the cubes may end up damaging the blender's blades. Ninja and Vitamix blenders are often mentioned among the top brands, and you can use Nutribullets and Magic Bullets if you are careful (just make sure there's a small amount of liquid lubricating the ice). No matter what kind of blender you use, though, when making shaved ice or snow cones, remember to only fill the container halfway with ice to leave plenty of space for blending.