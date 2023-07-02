All You Need Is A Blender For Unbeatably Fluffy Shaved Ice
Nothing can cool you down faster or bring back memories of the hot summer days of your childhood quite like shaved ice. Perfect for backyard pool parties, summer sleepovers, or even just a quick snack for yourself after a long hot day of yardwork, these delightful summer desserts are just as easy to make as they are tasty. Don't have the counter space for a shaved ice machine? No problem. Shaved ice can be made using just a blender!
Before getting started, it's best to make sure you have a good blender that is designed for chopping ice, or the cubes may end up damaging the blender's blades. Ninja and Vitamix blenders are often mentioned among the top brands, and you can use Nutribullets and Magic Bullets if you are careful (just make sure there's a small amount of liquid lubricating the ice). No matter what kind of blender you use, though, when making shaved ice or snow cones, remember to only fill the container halfway with ice to leave plenty of space for blending.
How to make shaved ice in a blender
So, how do you make this icy dessert in a blender? It's simpler than you may think, but the first and most important step involves choosing what type of ice to use. To make the best shaved ice, start with sturdier cubes from a larger block mold. This is because they won't melt as fast and will make for longer-lasting and better-textured shavings. However, you will need a high-powered blender to get the job done. If you aren't sure your blender can handle large ice chunks, err on the side of caution and use regular tray ice cubes instead. Appliance brand and manufacturer of blenders Hamilton Beach specifies using crescent-shaped ice for the best results.
For super fluffy shaved ice, add air to the mixture by running the blender at high speed for a longer period of time. Try blending the ice for one to three minutes and adding a splash of cold water. Then, once your ice has been blended to the perfect consistency, go ahead and spoon it into a cone or bowl and add your flavoring. Making your own flavored syrup for shaved ice is a great way to elevate this treat to tastier heights.
Boost your blender shaved ice with fresh fruit syrup
While it is possible to buy great-tasting snow cone syrup from the grocery store or online, if you want something that is slightly healthier, just as refreshing, and doesn't include artificial dyes, you can also make your own syrup. It is super easy and will taste brighter and fresher than the store-bought version.
So, how do you do it? Blendtec has some great ideas for different fruits to use for snow cone syrup, from mango peach to "Tiger's Blood" (strawberries with coconut extract). If you want to make your own fruit mixture, the basic recipe for shaved ice syrup is equal parts (1 cup) water and sugar plus 2 cups of your chosen fresh fruit. First, take all your ingredients and blend them into a smooth liquid. Then, heat the mixture on the stove for about 10 minutes or until it thickens. Lastly, pour the syrup into a container and put it in the fridge until it's cool and ready to pour over the ice shavings. You can also get creative with your shaved ice and make delicious mocktails like a blueberry vanilla lemonade mocktail, which is perfect for summer barbecues and fireworks shows.