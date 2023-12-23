All You Need Is A Spiralizer To Easily Make Homemade Potato Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Store-bought potato chips are often high in fat and calories and contain all sorts of chemicals. This is particularly true for those fried in oil and flavored with cheese, sour cream, or other additives. From a nutritional standpoint, it's better to make your own potato chips — even if it takes a little bit of time. The challenge lies in cutting the potatoes into super thin slices, just like Pringles or Lays chips.

One option is to use a spiralizer. This handy kitchen tool can do more than just turn vegetables into noodles. It's also pretty good at cutting apples, potatoes, parsnips, beets, and other foods. For example, you can spiralize a plantain and then mix it with coconut flakes, cinnamon, almond milk, and other ingredients to make a creamy plantain "rice" pudding.

A spiralizer might also be the secret to perfect potato chips. Not only does it make it easier to slice potatoes, but it can also save you a big chunk of time. Plus, it's safer than most knives and cheaper than a potato slicer.