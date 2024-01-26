13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using Their Stand Mixer

There are a lot of essential kitchen tools and appliances out there, but the stand mixer might be the one that saves you the most sheer physical effort — if you avoid some common mistakes. Stand mixers take all of the exertion out of combining ingredients and – unlike a hand mixer – you don't even have to hold them. Consisting of a large bowl and an electric mixing arm with several different attachments, these machines make short work of items as diverse as dough, dumpling fillings, and cake batters.

Perhaps what's most surprising about stand mixers is that while it seems like everyone has one, the market for them is still growing, with its value projected to grow by over 5% year-on-year until 2028, per The Insight Partners. With companies jostling to sell their products, it seems like there's always a shiny model ready to buy -– and with that, questions arise about how to use them, and whether that new mixer can be operated in the same way. The good news is that stand mixers are fairly standardized and easy to use. The bad news, though, is that there's a raft of mistakes that people make daily with their machines. Whether you have a brand-new model or a trusty old one, avoiding these blunders will ensure that your dish is perfect every time.