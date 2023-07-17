The Mess-Free Hack That Makes Sifting Flour So Much Easier

Sifting flour in recipes isn't as common as it once was, but if you want to make chewy chocolate chip cookies or airy angel food cake, it's still a good idea. Sifting dry ingredients before baking can make for more accurate measurements and will add some air to the mixture to create a fluffier final product. The only problem with sifting is that it can be a real mess, especially when you're baking with kids. Luckily, according to a popular post from baker and former Great British Baking Show contestant Lizzie Acker on Instagram, there is an easy hack to fix the situation. All you need are your dry ingredients, a sieve, and a glass jar.

Using a glass jar to hold the flour while you sift it is the perfect way to keep it where you want it to be instead of allowing it to get all over the place. This method is great for adults who bake with messy children, or just for people who are tired of sweeping up flour all the time. Ultimately, all of us could use fewer steps and less cleanup at the end of the day!