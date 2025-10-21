The Affordable Way To Make Fresh Pasta Without Fancy Equipment

Making pasta transports your imagination back a few generations and results in an unforgettable dinner, but the equipment needed for the job can be a bit pricey. Fancy pasta makers can cost anywhere from $30 to $300, and expensive equipment doesn't necessarily mean you'll save on time or effort. Instead of sorting through the dozens of mixer attachments and gadgets online or in your kitchen drawer, make fresh pasta in a more affordable way and just use your hands.

You can create any of the usual pasta shapes with your fingers and palms, mixing all the ingredients you need right there on the cutting board until it forms a dough, and it doesn't take that much longer than it would if you were to use a machine. After you've made fresh pasta dough on the cutting board, wrap it in plastic or cover it with a damp towel and let it rest for around 30 minutes. Roll it out into a long, thin sheet and then cut it into whatever shapes you want. After that, you'll continue with the process, drying the fresh noodles a bit and then cooking them up with whatever sauce you desire (we suggest a lighter one to make your fresh pasta really shine).