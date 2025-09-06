9 Foods With More Calcium Than A Glass Of Milk

The foods that you eat have a big impact on your body. Beyond satiating hunger, foods can be naturally rich in nutrients or fortified to provide what your body needs to function properly and fight off disease. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, calcium is one nutrient that the average American doesn't get enough of, which can lead to health concerns. Drinking a glass of milk can boost your intake, as milk is a good source of calcium. It's generally recommended that a balanced diet include only low-fat and fat-free milk. With that in mind, 1 cup of low-fat (1%) milk has about 306 milligrams of calcium. The amounts in fat-free (skim) milk and low-fat buttermilk are similar, at 298 milligrams and 284 milligrams, respectively.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that adults aged 19 to 50 should consume 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day. This means that most people would need to drink more than 3 cups of low-fat milk every day to achieve that objective. The problem is that some people find the plain flavor of milk boring no matter how high the product ranks in Daily Meal's ranking of milk brands, while others are allergic to dairy proteins. Fortunately, several dairy and nondairy foods contain more calcium than 1 cup of 1% milk to help you reach the daily recommended goal.