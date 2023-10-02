Vegan Enchilada Casserole With Chorizo Tofu Crumbles Recipe

If you're looking to transition to a vegan or vegetarian diet for the health benefits, the environment, or the animals, you may initially struggle to find flavorful plant-based meat alternatives. Tofu is the protein most of us think of in this category, but the soy-based staple is not often recalled with fondness, as it's virtually flavor-free and not particularly appetizing — unless it's seasoned or marinated. Since it takes on whatever flavor it is exposed to, it really acts as the perfect blank canvas for home chefs.

Whether you are looking to transition to a plant-based diet or simply want to eat more meatless meals, this recipe is going to be one of your new favorites. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, shares, "As a plant-based dietitian, I've come to learn a lot about how to make tofu and other plant proteins flavorful" — and her tofu chorizo is just that. Seasoned with Mexican spices such as oregano, cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder, this tofu chorizo is hardly bland when stuffed into this hearty vegan enchilada casserole.