The Popular Middle Eastern Ingredient That Makes Wonderfully Tangy Fried Chicken

You can find perfect fried chicken in the most cheerful and comforting places, and we're talking about more than just fast-food joints here. From cozy home kitchens to dining tables, it's the star of every indulgent, satisfying meal. On bustling streets worldwide, it's an irresistible sight made more tempting by a delectable aroma. Alongside this ubiquitous appearance is an unparalleled versatility, allowing possibilities beyond the same old batter you're already too familiar with. Every now and then, when you're craving a change, just use kefir for a Middle Eastern twist that gives you a batch of fried chicken unlike any other.

"What is kefir?" is probably one of the first questions regarding this pairing, and the answer is surprisingly simple. It's a fermented beverage made from dairy (often milk) and kefir grains, which are cultures of bacteria and yeasts that look like tiny cauliflowers. In terms of texture, it's often described as a cross between milk and yogurt since it's still pourable and drinkable even though the consistency is slightly thick. Flavor-wise, it's distinctively tangy and sour with a touch of effervescence.

These characteristics are what make it such an excellent substitute for milk, yogurt, or even mayonnaise. You can enjoy it as a healthy, gut-friendly drink thanks to its probiotic properties, or use it as a base for pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream, and various other recipes. In fried chicken, it's a phenomenal marinade that will take both the taste and texture to new, unique heights.