Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich Recipe

Elevate your lunch time sandwich game with recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD's delicious and nutritious cranberry tofu salad sandwich. This inventive and wholesome recipe takes traditional sandwich fillings to new heights by incorporating the vibrant flavors of cranberries and the versatility of tofu.

​​Tofu is a complete source of protein, meaning it contains all essential amino acids. This makes tofu salad a great choice for vegetarians and vegans who want to meet their protein needs. Carli notes, "As someone who tries to eat mostly plant-based, having this cranberry tofu salad prepped in my fridge during a busy work week is a game-changer! I can quickly throw this sandwich together and power through my packed work day."

Whether you're a committed plant-based eater or simply looking for a refreshing twist on a classic sandwich, this recipe offers a delightful blend of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds singing.