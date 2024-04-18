Why Cooking Wild And Domestic Greens Together Is A Match Made In Heaven

Mother Nature provides an abundance of foods if you know where to look and how to safely harvest them. Wild greens are one such gift. If you've never investigated what they are and how they're used in the kitchen, you're missing out on a world of fresh flavors that can elevate just about any dish you make. While step one is locating these little gems, either at the grocery store or through foraging, deciding what to do with them once you get them home is an entirely different adventure.

The good news is that many common wild greens can be eaten fresh or cooked in the same way as the common domestic greens you're already familiar with. In fact, coupling wild and domestic greens together gives you the best of both worlds because it creates a balance of flavors — toning down the often bold taste of the wild options while elevating the comparatively banal and mild notes of the domestic ones.

There are likely countless wild greens readily available in your community. From sorrel and chickweed sold at the farmstand down the street to a hillside full of wild mustard and miner's lettuce, nature abounds. Even in your own backyard, dandelion and fiddlehead ferns can take a place on your plate. Edible natural greens vary in size, flavor, and texture, so they open the door to culinary creativity.