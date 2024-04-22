8 Tasty Tofu Recipes
Those who claim to dislike tofu simply might not know how to properly prepare and cook it. But those who love tofu know how much of a versatile protein option it can be. And it isn't just a meat alternative; it's a star ingredient all on its own. Cuisines worldwide use tofu frequently across a variety of dishes, taking advantage of its ability to absorb lots of flavor and transform into many different tastes and textures.
Whether you sauté, grill, or bake it, no matter if you use soft, firm, or extra-firm, tofu is packed with plenty of plant-based protein. You can dice it into cubes, slice it into thicker planks, or crumble it up. However you shapeshift your tofu, just remember to press it first, removing the moisture and ensuring a bouncy tofu that'll hold its shape nicely when cooked. So, if you're a tofu-lover looking for new inspiration or a tofu novice wondering where to start, check out some of our favorite recipes that incorporate tofu and make it the heart of your next favorite meal.
Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich
Your local deli's chicken salad sandwich has nothing on this tofu take on the classic lunchtime favorite. For this recipe, tofu gets crumbled and combined with finely chopped celery, red onion, and dried cranberries. The tofu happily takes on the mayo, mustard, and lemon juice that brings the creamy salad together, making this version just as, if not more, delectable than its chicken counterpart. Enjoy between two slices of your favorite bread, and lunch is served.
Recipe: Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich
Tofu and Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
Savory, meaty mushrooms and bouncy tofu combine in this recipe to create a light-tasting but filling meal. The cubed tofu gets a quick marinade in a salty-sweet dressing made from a base of soy sauce, sesame oil, and maple syrup. This meal comes together in a flash after sautéeing up the mushrooms and tofu. Just scoop the mixture into your lettuce leaves, customizing your toppings with fresh shaved veggies or crunchy sesame seeds.
Recipe: Tofu and Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
Brussels Sprouts and Tofu Bake
Looking for a cozy, warm dinner good for any time of year that's easy to meal prep? Look no further. Crispy Brussels sprouts and cubed tofu are the stars of the show here, nestled in a bed of rice and baked for just 25 minutes. A honey and soy sauce dressing gets a flavor boost from freshly minced garlic and dehydrated ginger, coating the sprouts, tofu, and rice. But this is a recipe that calls for customization: Swap sauces or seasonings in and out based on the flavors you're craving.
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts and Tofu Bake
Teriyaki Tofu and Charred Broccoli
Tofu shines in many different dishes across Asian cuisine, and this teriyaki take shows it. This recipe challenges you to make your own homemade teriyaki sauce, but otherwise, putting this dish together is a breeze. The charred broccoli gets a smoky-sweet caramelization from the teriyaki, and the tofu will take on a golden color as well after a mere 20 minutes of roasting in the oven.
Vegan Tofu Stir-Fry
If you prefer a protein with a nice crunch, turn to an extra-firm tofu and fry it up. A bit of cornstarch coats the cubed tofu to help create the crunchy exterior. The tofu is then coated in a sweet and sour sauce and tossed with classic stir-fry veggies like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, but feel free to customize with your favorite veggies. Top with sliced green onion and sesame seeds over a bed of rice, and you'll be craving tofu more than ever before.
Recipe: Vegan Tofu Stir-Fry
Vegan Enchilada Casserole With Chorizo Tofu Crumbles
Tofu isn't just a match made in heaven for Asian-inspired dishes; it can also work great as a meat substitute in other cuisines as well. Take this mock chorizo made with tofu. The tofu is crumbled up and tossed in classic Mexican spices like chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and oregano, then baked in tortillas slathered in spicy enchilada sauce. Since the tofu is nestled inside the tortillas and combined with sautéed peppers and onions, some may not even be able to tell it's tofu. One thing's for sure: With this recipe, you'll never call tofu flavorless again.
Recipe: Vegan Enchilada Casserole With Chorizo Tofu Crumbles
Air Fryer Tofu Egg Rolls
These tofu egg rolls make the perfect vegan-friendly air fryer appetizer: Easy and appealing to the masses. Finely diced mushrooms and shredded cabbage mix with your crumbled tofu to create a mouthwatering blend, aided by soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and ginger for seasoning. Pack the mixture into store-bought vegan egg roll wrappers and pop them in the air fryer for an oil-free, better-than-takeout treat.
Recipe: Air Fryer Tofu Egg Rolls
Shrimp Pad Thai with Tofu
If you want to try tofu but still want another source of protein, try out this shrimp pad thai recipe with tofu. The tofu is crumbled in, but the shrimp is the main ingredient, sautéed here with onion and garlic. But the real star is the sauce — made with tamarind paste, fish sauce, brown sugar, and peanut butter — giving this homemade pad thai a lip-smacking, irresistible tanginess. Garnish with peanuts, green onion, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and suddenly your tofu has been transformed.
Recipe: Shrimp Pad Thai Recipe