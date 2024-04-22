8 Tasty Tofu Recipes

Those who claim to dislike tofu simply might not know how to properly prepare and cook it. But those who love tofu know how much of a versatile protein option it can be. And it isn't just a meat alternative; it's a star ingredient all on its own. Cuisines worldwide use tofu frequently across a variety of dishes, taking advantage of its ability to absorb lots of flavor and transform into many different tastes and textures.

Whether you sauté, grill, or bake it, no matter if you use soft, firm, or extra-firm, tofu is packed with plenty of plant-based protein. You can dice it into cubes, slice it into thicker planks, or crumble it up. However you shapeshift your tofu, just remember to press it first, removing the moisture and ensuring a bouncy tofu that'll hold its shape nicely when cooked. So, if you're a tofu-lover looking for new inspiration or a tofu novice wondering where to start, check out some of our favorite recipes that incorporate tofu and make it the heart of your next favorite meal.