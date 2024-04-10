The Main Difference Between Kefir Vs Yogurt

You may have strolled the dairy aisle at your local supermarket to find a new kid in town sitting next to the tubs of yogurt: Kefir. Frequently marketed as "drinkable yogurt," kefir is often sold in bottles for that exact reason. Kefir is a liquid milk drink, similar in taste to yogurt but thinner in texture, thereby making it drinkable.

They are two different dairy products entirely, but the main difference between kefir and yogurt is in how they're used. Yogurt is more widely consumed on its own, due to its more creamy texture. It's well known and well used in cuisines worldwide, whether incorporated into other recipes or eaten solo. Kefir, on the other hand, has a liquid texture, making it more frequently consumed as a drink. It can be sipped on its own but is often used in smoothies and other drinks. But if kefir is simply drinkable yogurt, is there much of a difference at all? There are a few more contrasting aspects of these dairy products to pay attention to.