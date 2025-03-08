14 Ways To Upgrade Canned Sardines

Tinned fish have come out of the cupboard and into the spotlight. The last few years have seen this staple of Iberian cuisine take root with food lovers everywhere — in part thanks to TikTok trends, in part because it's relatively affordable yet has a sophisticated, worldly flair. Among the many varieties of fish you can find preserved in cans are sardines. These little, oily fish (named after the Mediterranean island of Sardinia) can be found in abundance in oceans and seas around the globe.

There are many different types of sardines, but what they all have in common is they're meaty, full of flavor, and take well to being canned. While these seafood morsels can be enjoyed right out of the tin, there are many ways to upgrade them so you can enjoy them to the fullest. It can be as simple as adding a single ingredient or as complex as crafting a completely new dish. Canned sardines are both nutritious and economical and their versatility and long shelf-life makes them fantastic items to keep stocked in your pantry.