Canned Sardines Are The Delicious Foundation For A Great Casserole

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a safe bet to say that canned sardines have garnered a mixed reception. Overall, the canned fish can be a bit of an acquired taste with some finding sardines to be too fishy or too salty for them. Likewise, others never actually make it to properly trying the fish, too revolted by the sight of seafood in a can. However, if you can put all that aside, it's possible that sardine haters aren't eating the fish properly. Sardines can be a versatile ingredient in a number of recipes including sardine salads. Just take a casserole for instance.

Sardine casserole can be the perfect gateway for people who are perhaps a bit reluctant to try the fish. Rather than masking canned sardine's flavors, a proper casserole celebrates the complexities of the fish, melding it with other ingredients that highlight its salty, briny taste. Sardines are a perfect way to add a bit of flavor and saltiness to your casserole without going overboard on flavor. When combined with the creaminess of a casserole, you get a dish that's tasty and rich but doesn't overwhelm the senses.