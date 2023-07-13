Canned Sardines Make For A Delicious Fish Taco When You're In A Pinch

Summertime calls for refreshingly delicious fish tacos with flaky fish right off the grill. But sometimes after a long day, we only want to reach for what's already in the pantry. When you're craving the juicy textural and flavorful delight that is the beloved fish taco, there's a simple ingredient for these exact occasions: canned sardines.

Yes, we're talking about the small fish sold affordably and conveniently, ready to eat right out of the tin can. Well-known for their use as a savory addition in tomato sauces and atop crusty bread as a flavorful snack, sardines have a meaty texture and a fishy, rich flavor. They are also high in omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins.

This all may sound promising, but still you ask: aren't sardines too fishy to enjoy in a delicate tortilla? While sardines are packed with flavor for their miniature fishy size, they are often confused with anchovies, a similarly oily canned fish. Compared to salty, umami anchovies, sardines have a milder, less pungent flavor. They're cooked or smoked before they're preserved in oil and canned (as opposed to anchovies, which undergo a brining process before canning). The resulting aquatic, yet not-too-intense taste, combined with their meaty texture, make sardines the perfect protein for fish tacos in a pinch. And once you try them, they might just be your new go-to taco ingredient.