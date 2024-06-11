Mix Canned Sardines Into Your Tuna Salad For An Upgraded Dish

While it may be a lunchtime staple for many people, plain tuna salad can also become a little one-note over time. Fortunately, another type of canned fish can be used to spruce up a traditional tuna salad recipe for a bolder, unforgettable flavor. Canned sardines make for a great addition to tuna salad, and you can ultimately decide whether you want a substantial change to the flavor of the dish or just a little boost. It's all about how much of the new ingredient you add.

Sardines are beloved for their rich, hearty texture, and subtle fish flavor that is punctuated by a pleasant brininess. Some people mistakenly believe that this canned seafood is similar to anchovies, which are best known for what some might consider an overwhelmingly salty flavor profile. However, the flavor of sardines is a lot milder in comparison, which means they can be easily added to other dishes, such as tuna salad.