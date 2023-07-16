19 Unexpected Ways To Use Orange Juice In The Kitchen

Many people enjoy sipping a cold glass of orange juice alongside their breakfast. But there are many uses for orange juice that do not involve drinking it. This refreshing beverage can be incorporated into a variety of recipes. You can even use it for cleaning-related tasks.

There are a few reasons why orange juice lends itself to so many different applications. First, it is naturally sweet. The sugars in orange juice typically come from fruit, rather than added sugar, according to Eating Well. Added sugar should be consumed in moderation, explains Harvard. Thus, using orange juice is a convenient way for you to limit your intake of added sugar while also adding sweetness to different dishes. Orange juice is also acidic. This means that it can break down some of the proteins in poultry, fish, or meat, leaving you with a fork-tender meal. Keep reading to discover even more ways this versatile drink can come in handy.