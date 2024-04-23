7 Substitutes When You Don't Have Buttermilk

How many times have you read a recipe for pancakes or fried chicken that called for buttermilk and panicked? If you are like many people, buttermilk is not something you always have on hand. But that's okay! Fortunately there are plenty of substitutes to choose from.

Buttermilk is milk that has been fermented. It contains water, milk proteins, lactose, a bit of fat, and various acids. Its acidity gives it (and the foods you use it in) a bit of a tangy taste, but more importantly, it reacts with baking soda to make things like biscuits rise. It can also tenderize meat and can make baked goods softer and more delicate.

If you are looking to substitute buttermilk, you need to find a mix of substances that cause the same reactions in the food as the real thing. That's where we come in. All of the substitutions on this list have been tested and used by cooks and bakers for centuries — but there is just one thing to keep in mind. No matter which substitution you choose, it should only be used in a recipe that calls for a small amount of buttermilk. If your recipe specifically requires buttermilk for flavor, you should use that instead, as all of these combinations have a slightly different taste.