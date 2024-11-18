Canned Sardines: All Your Questions Answered

Move over, tuna: There's a new canned fish in town. Okay, it may not be entirely new, but the humble canned sardine is definitely a seafood that deserves your attention. Canned sardines have been a staple in pantries ever since they were first packed in 1834 in France, with the French sardine market booming in just a few short decades. By the end of the 19th century, the establishment of an American sardine canning industry had begun, and nowadays they sit snugly next to salmon, tuna, mackerel, and anchovies in the canned fish department.

Despite them being around for so long, though, it feels like there's so much we don't know about canned sardines. We tend to skip over them in favor of more similar fish, with some of us put off by their undeniably fishy nature and seeming lack of versatility. However, if you've been sleeping on canned sardines, it's time to stop. These fish can be used in more ways than you can imagine, are packed with nutrition, and are affordable to boot. Perhaps all people need is to learn a little bit more about where canned sardines come from, how to use them, and which types to buy. Well hey, we're happy to help.