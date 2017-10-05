Here’s a Delicious Reason to Visit Hawaii This Fall: The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival – Start Your Visit with the Lucky 7 Dinner in Maui

The seventh Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, which runs from October 20 - November 5, kicks off with a golf tournament on October 20 in Maui, followed by a Global Street Food event on October 21 and the festival’s piece de resistance, a seven-course gastronomic dinner with wine pairing the following evening. On Sunday, October 22, Hyatt Regency Maui hosts the dinner, dubbed the Lucky 7 and presented by Hawaiian Airlines, on the beautiful Halona Kai lawn with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.



A group of six talented chefs from around the US will prepare a seven-course dinner with wine pairings. Expect delicious preparations from: New York City’s Chef Floyd Cardoz, from Paowalla; Gregory Grohowski from the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Niki Nakayama n/naka in Los Angeles, Joachim Splichal from the Patina Restaurant Group also from Los Angeles, Jason Neroni from Rose Café and Restaurant in Venice Beach (California), Stephan Pyles from Dallas’s Flora Street Café, General admission for the Lucky 7 is $250 and includes dinner and reserved seating. VIP admission is $500 and includes a cocktail reception, dinner and reserved VIP seating. Festival attendees receive a special nightly room rate of $249 at the Hyatt Regency Maui (taxes and resort fee additional).For reservations, call 808-661-1234.

For the full schedule of events and tickets for the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, October 20 - November 5 on Maui, Hawaii Island and Oahu, visit http://www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/