Avoid A Soggy Mess By Never Doubling Fried Food Recipes

There are times when it is prudent to double (or even triple) a recipe. Parties come to mind, as does batch cooking, or just making extra because you know the dish will be a hit, like these deep-fried dishes you should try before you die. However, you should never blindly double your fried food recipes, lest you create a soggy mess.

The items will become soggy for two main reasons, the first being inefficient temperature control. Adding double the amount of food to fry will cause the temperature of the oil to drop too much, resulting in uneven cooking and greasy food, instead of perfectly cooked interiors and crisp exteriors. It's important to not overcrowd the pan.

Another reason for sogginess is that even if you are doubling the recipe and cooking it in batches, the first batch will sit out for far too long while waiting for the later batches to get their time in the oil. As they sit out at room temperature, they lose their crispiness, especially when piled together on a plate.