The Peeling Tip For The Most Tender Butternut Squash

There are numerous hacks out there that'll have you cutting the thickest veggies with ease. Nevertheless, peeling a butternut squash can be a daunting prospect. You've sharpened your knife and cleaved off the base to keep it stable as you work, but still, the thought of paring away the tough skin is an ominous proposition. No matter how carefully you trim, strip, and shave that stubborn outer layer, even the simplest roasted butternut squash returns from the oven with tough edges. Well, it's probably because you haven't peeled your squash enough.

As you scrape away the hard skin of your squash, you will notice that the surface of its flesh has a whiteish hue. Of course, we all know butternut squash to be a vibrant orange, which is what you need to aim for as you strip the rind away. So, keep shaving until you reach the deeper color you're looking for. You should expect to take off around ⅛ inch of excess woody skin to get to the juicy flesh that will roast to tender perfection. There is, however, a way you can make squash peeling easier.