The Spam 'Fact' You Probably Shouldn't Believe

Maybe the most famous product of Hormel Foods, Spam has a somewhat varied reputation. On one hand, soldiers during World War II referred to it as "ham that didn't pass its physical." Even future president Dwight Eisenhower confessed to making jabs about it. On the other hand, Spam musubi is a classic Hawaiian dish (fitting since World War II played a role in Spam's popularity in Hawaii) that has made its way into the broader global consciousness. When you have a divisive product, people will inevitably start believing things that may not be true.

There's a bunch of gossip about Spam, and the most basic has to do with its name. Some people believe the name is an acronym for something like "Scientifically Processed Animal Matter" or "Special Processed American Meat." There's also the idea that it means "spiced ham" — a fabrication Hormel itself once leaned into. None of those are ultimately true, though; in point of fact, the name doesn't really have any secret meaning. This may be less exciting than some other theories, but it's the best we've got, given the available evidence from its history.