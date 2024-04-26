Do You Need To Peel Eggplant Before Barbecuing?

A slice of grilled eggplant can be a delicious bite, but there's much debate about properly preparing it. It's often suggested that eggplant should be salted before being cooked to pull out some of the bitterness. These days that's not necessary since eggplants have been bred to become milder in flavor. However, salting it and letting it rest does help pull out moisture and results in a better texture after grilling. The other point of contention revolves around the eggplant skin.

Leaving the skin on the eggplant before barbecuing makes it easier to grill, and the skin also has some nutritional value. This is true whether you're using a globe eggplant, Japanese eggplant, or any other variety you like. So no matter how hesitant you might be to leave the skin on grilled eggplant, leave your peeler in the drawer when prepping this vegetable for the grill. Once grilled, it can be easily cut off if dinner guests prefer to remove it themselves.