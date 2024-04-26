Do You Need To Peel Eggplant Before Barbecuing?
A slice of grilled eggplant can be a delicious bite, but there's much debate about properly preparing it. It's often suggested that eggplant should be salted before being cooked to pull out some of the bitterness. These days that's not necessary since eggplants have been bred to become milder in flavor. However, salting it and letting it rest does help pull out moisture and results in a better texture after grilling. The other point of contention revolves around the eggplant skin.
Leaving the skin on the eggplant before barbecuing makes it easier to grill, and the skin also has some nutritional value. This is true whether you're using a globe eggplant, Japanese eggplant, or any other variety you like. So no matter how hesitant you might be to leave the skin on grilled eggplant, leave your peeler in the drawer when prepping this vegetable for the grill. Once grilled, it can be easily cut off if dinner guests prefer to remove it themselves.
It's okay not to peel
Keeping the skin on helps the eggplant hold its shape, and makes it easier to work with during prepping and cooking. In general, you want to go for small to medium-sized eggplants, and look for smooth, shiny skin and a green stem, too. You can slice eggplants lengthwise or into round discs, just be sure that they are even in size, and brush both sides with oil. When you're ready to grill your eggplant, be sure to properly oil the grate as well. Sliced eggplant doesn't take long to grill at medium-high heat, so keep a close eye, it will need to be flipped once.
Aside from being easier to prep and cook, leaving the eggplant skin on can promote wellness. Eggplant skin contains nasunin, which is an antioxidant that may support brain health. It does this by preventing cell damage, regulating blood flow, and fighting inflammation.
Ways to season your grilled eggplant
When barbecuing eggplant, you have a great opportunity to infuse some flavor before it hits the grill. Eggplants, because of their spongy texture, have an amazing ability to soak up seasonings. Making a marinade will amp up the deliciousness of the eggplant. You can try a simple oil-based one using some of your favorite herbs, such as oregano and thyme, along with minced garlic. Or, try mixing soy sauce, rice vinegar, fresh garlic and ginger.
Once the eggplant comes off the grill, you've got another chance to enhance its flavor profile. Sprinkle chopped fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, or mint on top as a finishing touch, along with a squeeze of lemon. Grilled eggplant slices also make a delicious base for a more complex dish, too, like grilled eggplant with feta and cucumber. The smokiness of eggplant plays nicely with the saltiness of the feta, and the cucumber adds a refreshing textural contrast.