Here's How Long Homemade Ramp Pesto Will Last In The Fridge

Seasonal produce lovers are happy to experience the multitude of flavors Spring has to offer. Next to collard greens, asparagus, and peas, geographically specific produce like ramps are a seasonal delicacy for those who enjoy the combined flavor of garlic and onions. The bright green bulbs and leaves are highly sought after for their mild flavor, yet only pop up in the Eastern U.S. and Canada during springtime for a short period. Next to making a few must-have extras like ramp kimchi or pickled ramps, look no further than ramp pesto when you want a multi-use ingredient that serves as a sauce, condiment, and spread all in one.

To get the most out of ramps' short-lived season, pesto is a worthwhile investment. Like basil pesto, ramp pesto is made with parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, and garlic, yet these classic ingredients are blended with fresh or blanched ramps instead of raw basil. If you've been wondering how long ramp pesto lasts in your refrigerator, you have five full days to enjoy this flavorful food. Ramp pesto should be stored in an airtight container so its strong, pungent aroma doesn't dominate your entire fridge. To maintain ramp pesto's visual and taste-appealing qualities, use only fresh ramps that have been properly stored and cleaned. Doing so ensures this delicious food will last through the week.