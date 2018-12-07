Christmas Cooking at Ballymaloe Cookery School from €185

Christmas while wonderful, can be a stressful time when you're preparing an amazing festive feast for your loved ones. The expert team at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Co. Cork are here to help take the hassle out of Christmas Cooking with two classes taking place on December 10th and 11th. Take a look at what Ballymaloe Cookery School have in store for you!

Christmas Cooking

Ballymaloe's Christmas Cooking Course is a stress free class in a relaxed environment. Discover recipes that are crowd pleasers while also many are designed to prepared in advance, giving you much needed time with your family and friends this Christmas! Details are as follows:

Date: Mon 10th December

Start Time: 9:00 am

End Time (Approx): 5:00 pm

Price: €295

Demonstrations: 2

Hands On: 0

Booking is essential and can be made here.

Hands-On Christmas Party

Hosting a Christmas or New Year's get together? Observe a short demo with a full three course dinner with goodies being prepared before you don an apron and create your own festive feast under the watchful eye of the Ballymaloe Cookery School teachers. Details are as follows:

Date: Tue 11th December

Start Time: 2:30 pm

End Time (Approx): 7:30 pm

Price: €185

Demonstrations: 0

Hands on Sessions: 1

Booking is essential and can be made here.

Enquires: Quote Good Food Ireland - Email: info@cookingisfun.ie Tel: + 353 21 464 6785

