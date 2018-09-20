Bláth na Mara Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Sea Weed Food Producer Bláth na Mara located on the Aran Islands, Co. Galway has been Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection. Bláth na Mara joins a vast collection of restaurants, hotels, cafes, cookery schools and fellow food producers who all prioritise the use of Irish ingredients in their establishments.

The West of Ireland is home to many wondrous things, including the successful seaweed harvesting business Bláth na Mara. Located on the largest of the Aran Islands, Inis Mór, 23 miles off the coast of Co. Galway and the Wild Atlantic Way, Bláth na Mara continues the strong Island tradition of family businesses and was founded by a native of Inis Mór, Mairtín Ó Conceanainn in 2002.

The Aran Islands are steeped in tradition and a heritage that has been passed from those first hunter gatherer settlers who braved the tumultuous journey from the mainland thousands of years ago. One of the traditions that is ingrained in island life is that of harvesting the rich and nourishing bounty of seaweed that can be found along its coastline. Showing their determination and resourcefulness, Islanders in the 19th century survived by fishing, kelpmaking, and sowing potatoes that flourished when grown using seaweed that helped fertilize the soil. The high demand of kelp for glass and soapmaking, acted as a steady income which was also revived in later centuries for the production of iodine.

It is with this strong history behind him that Mairtín Ó Conceanainn first started to see the potential of using this much loved natural resource commercially in a sustainable way.

