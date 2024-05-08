A Chef Tells Us The Big Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking With Tequila

When most people think of tequila, they imagine potent beverages, such as a Cuervo margarita. However, the liquor can also be incorporated into numerous recipes, ranging from savory burgers and shrimp to sweet and boozy fruit cocktails. Much like any other liquor, cooking with tequila requires a careful approach, as alcohol and open flames can be an intense combination. Accordingly, Daily Meal turned to food blogger and recipe developer Fabrizio Villapando for tips on how to avoid kitchen mishaps with tequila.

At Thee Moody Foody, Villapando offers recipes and other insights, and his expertise extends to cooking with tequila. He told us that he cautions against "getting too excited with the tequila sipping while cooking," stating that he's experienced this kitchen faux pas "many times before." It's important to remember that tequila brands typically range from 40% to 46% alcohol by volume, which means they can pack quite a punch. Villapando encourages home chefs to "drink responsibly and cook safely," especially when employing fiery cooking techniques.