A Chef Tells Us The Big Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking With Tequila
When most people think of tequila, they imagine potent beverages, such as a Cuervo margarita. However, the liquor can also be incorporated into numerous recipes, ranging from savory burgers and shrimp to sweet and boozy fruit cocktails. Much like any other liquor, cooking with tequila requires a careful approach, as alcohol and open flames can be an intense combination. Accordingly, Daily Meal turned to food blogger and recipe developer Fabrizio Villapando for tips on how to avoid kitchen mishaps with tequila.
At Thee Moody Foody, Villapando offers recipes and other insights, and his expertise extends to cooking with tequila. He told us that he cautions against "getting too excited with the tequila sipping while cooking," stating that he's experienced this kitchen faux pas "many times before." It's important to remember that tequila brands typically range from 40% to 46% alcohol by volume, which means they can pack quite a punch. Villapando encourages home chefs to "drink responsibly and cook safely," especially when employing fiery cooking techniques.
Safely flambé your cares away
Along with being incorporated into glazes and sauces, tequila can also be used for flambéing food. This technique involves setting fire to liquor while cooking to infuse ingredients with an unforgettable flavor. In this case, Fabrizio Villapando offers sage advice: "If you're going to flambé with tequila or any other spirit, turn off the heat." This way, you don't have to worry about accidental splashes of liquor potentially setting the stovetop on fire.
In most cases, the flames should dissipate rather quickly as the liquor burns off. If the flames are slow to extinguish or are particularly aggressive, you can place a lid atop the pan to keep them at bay. Also, be sure to select a pan that can withstand the high temperatures involved in flambéing. When choosing between non-stick, cast iron, and stainless-steel cookware, stainless steel is often the safest bet due to its impressive heat resistance.
Be mindful of how much tequila you use
When it comes to cooking with tequila, Fabrizio Villapando cautions that "a little liquor goes a long way." According to him, "Your hot pan is not on spring break, so don't force it to chug," as being overly enthusiastic might lead to disaster. As for how much liquor to use, it's best to start with a relatively small amount.
In many cases, the cooking technique may require only an ounce of tequila, with three ounces being the maximum. In this case, measuring out the desired amount of tequila in a glass is an essential flambé safety tip to keep in mind. As for how to set flame to the liquor, there are two options that are both safe and effective. Lighters with long wands help you avoid burns, as you can ignite the tequila without coming into direct contact with the pan. Fireplace matches are also beneficial, as they allow you to stay at a safe distance from the ensuing flames. With Villapando's guidance, you can confidently incorporate tequila into a multitude of recipes.